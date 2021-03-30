Spread the love



















UP Cong team gets 69 new members

Lucknow: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday approved the expansion of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee by adding 69 new members.

Sonia Gandhi has named Vishwa Vijay Singh, Ghyasuddin Anuragi and Deepak Kumar as vice presidents.

The party president has also named 13 new general secretaries and 53 secretaries.

All veterans and senior leaders have failed to find a place in the new expansion and the party had inducted young blood into the organisation.

This is the second expansion of the state Congress committee and is crucial since it comes on the eve of the Panchayat elections in the state.