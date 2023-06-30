UP cop faces probe after family takes selfie with currency notes

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): A selfie taken with bundles of currency notes by the family of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, has created a furore and led to his transfer, the police said.

An investigation has been launched against the police officer after the selfie taken by his wife and children went viral on social media, in which they were seen posing with bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.

The photo, which is now making rounds on social media, shows the police officer’s wife and two children sitting on a bed with a huge pile of cash worth Rs 14 lakh.

As soon as the photo of the officer with bundles of notes went viral, a senior police officer immediately ordered an investigation into the matter.

The officer who was the Station-In-Charge, Ramesh Chandra Sahani, has been transferred to the police lines.

However, Sahani has defended himself and said that the photo was taken on November 14, 2021, when he sold a family property.

Giving details of the incident, a senior police officer said, “A photograph of a Station House Officer is going viral on social media. It shows the cop’s wife and his children with bundles of currency notes. We have taken cognisance of the matter and the cop has been transferred to the police line. An investigation has been launched.”

