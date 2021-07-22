Spread the love



















UP: Couple drowns as cart overturns in river

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): A couple riding a horse cart drowned after the cart overturned while crossing a river in a village in Shamli district.

Nitu Kashyap, his wife Rubi and their nephew Gautam were crossing the Krishna River in the Matnawali village on Wednesday when the cart fell.

Kandhla Station House Officer (SHO) Rozent Tyagi said that Gautam was rescued with the help of villagers and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the local residents staged a protest against the administration demanding construction of a bridge.

They also sought compensation for the family of the deceased.

