UP couples get married sans rituals to prove a point



Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Two couples, Avinash and Anjali, and Amit and Shiva, had a unique marriage in Prayagraj.

Instead of the ceremonial fire, the mantras and other traditional rituals, the marriages were solemnised with a ‘pledge’ which the couples took in the presence of their parents, several social workers and eminent persons of the city.

The marriage took place in a residential complex of Chatham lines locality of the city on Sunday.

The two couples chose each other beyond caste lines and without any religious rituals.

Avinash, 27, is a native of Domanpura village of Patherdewa in Deoria and has done masters in civil engineering while his partner, Anjali, has done masters in commerce from the Allahabad University.

“We are not against religion, but the age-old rituals associated with a marriage do not fit well into contemporary society. For a happy married life or for someone to get married, love is the only prerequisite and not caste, social status, dowry or any of such irrelevant practices put on display,” said Avinash.

He further said, “We are from different castes and our families have endorsed this relationship. I think that if the boy and the girl love each other, only then they should marry and for that it is not bad to spend some years together, knowing each other for better compatibility.”

The other couple that got married in this unusual manner echoed similar sentiments.

Amit said, “We are against the customs that have come to be identified with most marriages. The girl is not a commodity that her father has to give as a ‘daan’ in a marriage.”

After taking a joint pledge of mutual love, trust, faith and equality, the couples also signed a document beneath the written format of the pledge and the same was counter-signed by some of the witnesses present at the ceremony.

Interestingly, both the brides have decided not to flaunt their marital status by wearing ‘sindoor’ and ‘mangalsutra’.

After the marriage, a concert was presented at the venue composed by eminent music composer Vivek Vishal.