UP: Customer thrashes owner for not serving chicken



Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A customer at a roadside eatery on Meerut-Bulandshahr highway, thrashed the owner of the dhaba and shot his nephew in the leg because the owner did not serve any chicken dish.

The eatery had stopped serving non-vegetarian food on the orders of the district administration due to the ongoing ‘Kanwar yatra’.

The incident took place in a small restaurant located in Chaudhary Bada area and the owner, Abdul Waheed, in his complaint, said the customer asked for chicken and was told that meat was not being served due to ongoing festival season.

He was asked to take ‘kadhi chawal’ or any other vegetarian dish.

The man left in a huff, threatening the owner with dire consequences for refusing him food.

After an hour, he came back with several men on bikes carrying sticks. They allegedly ransacked the place. They also fired and the owner’s nephew, Mohd Atiq, received a bullet injury on the leg.

Suresh Kumar, circle officer Sikandarabad, said an FIR under relevant sections had been registered against five named and 25 unidentified people.

They are being identified from the CCTV footage taken from cameras installed nearby.

So far, two persons have been arrested, he added.