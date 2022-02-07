UP farmer killed by stray bull while protecting his crop



Etah (UP): A 58-year-old farmer was attacked and killed by a stray bull while he was protecting his crop on a rented field in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district.

Residents of Daulatpur Giloli village found Rampal Singh Katheria’s body in the field on Saturday. His mortal remains was handed over to his family by the police after an autopsy on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri said: “We have asked the tehsildar to submit a detailed report on the entire matter.”

Talking about the incident, Lalit Kumar, a local resident, said: “The local people here are angry at the increasing cattle menace which has not only destroyed crops but has also harmed farmers.

“What happened to Rampal Singh is distressing. We are losing lives to save our crops and the administration conveniently looks away. If immediate action is not taken, we will boycott polls.”