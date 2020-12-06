Spread the love



















UP first state to test 2 crore Covid samples



Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for Covid-19.

Additional Chief Secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad said no other state has conducted so many tests so far.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly been stressing on continuing testing in order to check the second wave of the Covid-19 virus.

“Testing, tracking and treatment should continue aggressively to break the chain so that the second wave can be checked,” the Chief Minister has told officials.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 29 deaths and 325 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.