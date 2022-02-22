UP: Five dead, dozen ill after consuming spurious liquor



Varanasi: Five persons died and over a dozen fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor sold at a licensed country liquor shop in Mahul town area under Ahraula police station in Azamgarh district on Monday night.

The tragedy took place just a day after a hooch manufacturing unit was unearthed in Sidhari area of Azamgarh on Sunday and 1,020 liters of rectified spirit was recovered.

SP Azamgarh Anurag Arya said, “The death of five persons after consuming spurious liquor have been confirmed so far and their bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.”

Of the nearly 41 persons who had consumed liquor after purchasing it from a licensed country liquor shop on Sunday and Monday, 12 had health complications and the condition of two was deteriorating sharply.

Divisional commissioner Azamgarh, Vijay Vishwas Pant, who was camping at the district hospital, said that treatment of persons with health complications was underway and dialysis of two serious patients had also been started.

“Some private hospitals having dialysis facilities have also been kept on alert. Currently, the entire focus is on avoiding further casualties by ensuring proper treatment,” he added.

Arya said that two operators of the liquor shop had been taken under custody and the shop has been sealed for investigation. Four teams of police had been formed to bust the syndicate involved in hooch manufacturing and supply at the earliest, he added.

District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said that a joint report from a magistrate and SP has been prepared and sent to the Election Commission for suspension of excise inspector, police inspector of Ahiraula, and an excise constable for laxity after three deaths.

“We have also arrested two salesmen of the shop from where the hooch was being sold. NSA and Gangster Act will also be imposed on the accused and their property will be attached under Gangster Act,” said Tripathi.

Meanwhile, SSP Azamgarh Anurag Arya said an FIR has been registered under charges of murder and excise act against the accused.