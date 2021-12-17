UP Governor Anandiben Patel calls for youth to be ambassadors for sustainable development



Lucknow: The Sustainable Development Report (SDR) 2021 was released by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and discussed by the dignitaries of Lucknow on Friday on the occasion of the Lucknow Sustainability Conclave hosted by O.P. Jindal Global University.

The theme of the event was, “Implementing the Sustainable Development Goals: Role of Universities and Civil Society in Protecting the Environment”. The launch was held on Friday at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

Patel said that she was delighted to witness the launch of a first-of-its-kind ‘Sustainability Development Report 2021’ of one of the leading higher education institutions of India, O.P. Jindal Global University and that Universities can be instrumental in the evolution of sustainable development for the future by mentoring the youth to be important ambassadors of sustainability, green innovation and social impact.

“They become a platform to transform the youth into responsible and socially conscious leaders. More importantly, with the outreach universities have across various stakeholders of the society, their capacity to engage with the community and the intellectual capital they house, universities can help guide our society and serve as role models for creating an impact and change for the world around us,” she said.

Patel also highlighted the importance of committing ourselves to the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals to become socially conscious and embrace our responsibility to protect our physical and social environment, and thus the future of our planet, to make this world a better place for the generations to come.

The report will prove to be a milestone for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are set by the United Nations. Thus setting a global benchmark, JGU has become one of the first universities to fully implement and implement the SDGs on its campus, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. O.P. Jindal Global University is the first to implement this year’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founder Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said, “Sustainability Development Report 2021 aims to create a green and socially conscious campus and to have a transparent and fair view of our progress. The United Nations demonstrates our commitment to our compliance with the SDGs. This comprehensive assessment was conducted on our processes, from our energy and water management systems to community engagement initiatives.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic presented us with challenges as well as opportunities to reach the SDGs, JGU has taken a step towards a healthier and safer environment by implementing the SDGs on its campus. By striving to implement the UN-SDG, JGU has shown the way to other educational institutions in how futuristic, social and environmental commitments are met. In the past also JGU has demonstrated its commitment to protect the environment by securing top ranking in the Swachh Campus Ranking of Higher Educational Institutions conducted by the Ministry of Education.

The SDG Report 2021 on JGU is the culmination of outstanding efforts by TERI, Trust Legal and Mazars to create a new dimension for promoting sustainable development. It has the potential to change the future and help address the challenges of climate change by bringing universities to the centre of knowledge creation, research, experiential learning, innovation and wider engagement with youth. We have taken a right step towards promoting the importance of UN-SDG by progressively carrying out activities in line with the National Education Policy to meet the goals. I am also happy to share that recently we have opened a new chapter of the International Green Building Complex under the aegis of Confederation of Indian Industry.”

On this occasion, Mr. Brajesh Singh, President, Arthur D. Little, India, Professor (Dr.) Nishi Pandey, Director, Women’s Development Center & Professor, University of Lucknow, Mr. Saurabh Mishra, Prachar Pramukh Vidya Bharti Purvi, Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner & CEO, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia, Mr. Madhawendra Singh, All India General Secretary, Ekal Abhiyaan, and Mr. Sudhir Mishra, Founder and Managing Partner, Trust Legal Advocates and Consultants were present. The Vote of Thanks was given by Professor Anand P. Mishra, Director of Law Admissions, O.P. Jindal Global University.

The UN SDGs include affordable and sustainable energy, combating climate change, eradicating hunger, education, health and gender equality. To demonstrate its commitment to the implementation of the SDGs, JGU is engaged in an independent assessment of its campus and is taking initiatives to gain a transparent and fair view of the University’s progress in compliance with the United Nations SDGs. A group of 12 evaluators from the environmental and legal sectors, including The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Trust Legal, Advocates and Consultants and Mazars Business Advisors Pvt Ltd, interviewed the University on its initiatives ranging from energy consumption to water management systems and community work, rigorous evaluation of procedures.

O.P. Jindal Global University has created a sustainable model with solar power generation by contributing surplus power to the grid. The university aims to invest in renewable energy generation on campus by establishing zero-net emissions policies and developing long-term resource efficiency and management plans. About 55 per cent of the university’s campus is green. A green area around the university helps in curbing the effects of particulate matter and gaseous pollutants in the area besides playing a major role in environmental protection efforts. The university has also established the Jindal School of Environment and Sustainability to ensure that it generates innovation and youth leadership to tackle climate change and its impact. It also provides interdisciplinary education in other schools to ensure adequate awareness on this important subject throughout the university.

Mr. Sudhir Mishra, Founder and Managing Partner, Trust Legal, Advocates and Consultants, who was the key knowledge partner for commissioning SDR, called the release of this voluntary report a significant moment in the history of the climate change movement in India. According to him, this single bold move by one of the private universities in India on sustainability will be a historic change as many campuses will become symbols of hope to show how they conserve water, how they dispose of waste, how they nurture trees, how they reduce their carbon foot print and how they connect with local communities.

Mr Mishra said, “Sustainable Development Report 2021 on O.P. Jindal Global University is a unique initiative promoted by India’s number one ranked private university as a part of its social responsibility. We are happy to work on this initiative as the University ensured complete intellectual autonomy, operational independence and editorial independence in the preparation of reports. The collective contributions of the TERI, Trust Legal and Mazars teams provided a comprehensive assessment of JGU’s commitment to the implementation of SDG goals and other compliance related matters. The report is a comprehensive 100-page document that identifies every major aspect of the SDGs and its relationship to the governance and functioning of the JGU. India’s Education Minister and Environment Minister were present at the launch of JGU’s SDR 2021, hence its importance has increased even more.