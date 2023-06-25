UP govt orders probe into allegations of forced circumcision of child

Lucknow: In shocking case of medical negligence, doctors of a private hospital in Bareilly allegedly conducted circumcision of a child who was admitted for a tongue operation as he had speech difficulty.

Taking cognisance, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, has ordered a probe into the allegations and demanded treatment details from the hospital.

Pathak has ordered the chief medical officer of Bareilly to conduct a probe against the allegations. “The probe should be completed within 24 hours. If allegations are true, hospital will be sealed immediately,” said Pathak.

According to the parents, who have filed a complaint with the police, the two-and-half-year-old child was dealing with an issue in speaking and was advised an operation for tongue tie. Subsequently, they got the child admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, doctors have told police that the child had a urine-related problem that was to be corrected with a circumcision surgery but the parents got confused. Doctors add that the child needed surgery for Phimosis, a constriction of the opening of the foreskin, which occurs in the newborn male child.

“If the charges are found correct in the probe, not only the hospital will be sealed but an FIR will be lodged against the doctor for further action according to the rules,” said Pathak, in a statement.

