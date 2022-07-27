UP: Kin blames boy’s death on assault by school teachers



Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Two days after the autopsy report of a 15-year-old boy revealed that he allegedly died of tuberculosis, his family members, however, claim that he died after being allegedly assaulted by his school teacher, police said.

Chief Medical Officer, Vinod Kumar said on Wednesday that the boy identified as Dilshan died of tuberculosis, according to the autopsy report.

“Both of his lungs had puss deposits; there was no sign contusion or abrasion found on the body,” he added.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police, Kunwar Anupam Singh said the police were investigating if the boy’s death was allegedly due to an assault.

Dilshan was allegedly locked in a room and beaten to death by three school teachers, who accused him of stealing a watch, his father said in a complaint to the Kannauj police.

The complaint says that the teacher Shiv Kumar Yadav summoned Dilshan and accused the latter of stealing a watch.

After assaulting Dilshan, Shiv Kumar and his colleagues Prabhakar and Vivek Yadav locked the boy inside a room and assaulted him, the complaint added.

Dilshan’s father Jahangir Khan said his son had suffered internal injuries and after returning from school, he fainted after vomiting.

The boy succumbed to his injuries in Murari Lal Chest Hospital in Kannauj late Monday evening.

The body of the minor had been sent for post-mortem.