UP man ends life after testing HIV positive



Banda (Uttar Pradesh): A 24-year-old man, who had tested HIV positive, has committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Banda district.

The deceased’s elder brother, a CRPF jawan, told the police that the incident came to light when his brother’s wife found him missing on Saturday.

She raised an alarm when she found the doors of her room locked from outside.

Later, his body was found hanging from the rope of the children’s swing on a tree behind the house.

The man was a science graduate and had got married in February 2020. Later, in the month of April, he suffered a paralytic attack. Then he developed a problem in his liver and went to a private hospital in Kanpur for treatment where he tested HIV positive on August 12.

On August 14, he went to the Baberu Hospital where he again tested positive. Still not convinced with the test reports, he got himself and his wife examined in the district hospital on August 16, but both were found to be HIV positive.

Kotwali in-charge N.K. Nagar said, “It seems the man resorted to extreme step due to illness. We have sent the body for post mortem.

