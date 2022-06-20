UP man fires at cops after family spat, injures three



Kanpur: In a bizarre incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district locked up his son and daughter-in-law after an altercation and then fired indiscriminately when the police came to rescue them.

Three police officers, including a sub-Inspector and a home guard, were injured in the incident, police officials said on Monday.

The accused Ram Kumar Dubey, a share trader, lives in Shyam Nagar with his wife Kiran Dubey, elder son Siddharth, latter’s wife Bhawna and physically challenged daughter Chandni.

Dubey’s younger son Rahul and daughter-in-law Joyshree live separately.

Bhawna told the police that her father-in-law is suffering from some psychological disorder.

“He had been telling us to vacate the house. There was a dispute on the same issue on Sunday evening. He locked us in a room and started firing indiscriminately outside, triggering panic in the area,” she said.

A team from Chakeri police station rushed to the spot on being alerted.

Dubey again opened fire when he saw the police, hitting sub-inspector Himanshu Tyagi in the hand. Another police officer Ram Ratan and a home guard Ashwani Kumar also sustained bullet wounds in their hands.

The injured police officers informed their seniors about the incident following which additional police force was requisitioned.

Police teams from several police stations rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Mithas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Pramod Kumar and Additional Commissioner of Police Cantt Mrigank Shekhar Pathak also reached the spot to supervise the operation.

“Policemen wearing bullet-proof jackets led from the front. Somehow, we managed to engage the man who got a bit rattled on seeing so much police force. The entire operation lasted for nearly two hours,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

“The preliminary investigations show that the man had fired between 30 to 40 rounds. As of now, we have recovered 15 empty cartridges from the house. All the family members are safe, and timely action by the police averted a major eventuality. We have seized his licensed double barrel gun and are still trying to recover a revolver,” he added.

“The man has been arrested. We will send him to hospital for a proper medical examination since his family members claim that he is suffering from some psychological disorder. We will initiate further action and book the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, while investigation is still on,” police officials said on Monday.

The three injured police officers have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.