UP man held for pronouncing triple talaq to wife



Lucknow: A man has been arrested for divorcing his wife through triple talaq.

The woman lodged an FIR against her husband, accusing him of giving her divorce by pronouncing triple talaq which has been banned.

The FIR also contained names of her in-laws.

The victim, Ishrat Jahan, a resident of Mohanlalganj, alleged that her husband Raees Mohammad demanded dowry and when she was unable to meet his demands, he subjected her to mental and physical torture and divorced her by pronouncing talaq three times.

Station Houese Officer (SHO), Mohanlalganj, Akhilesh Kumar said that Raees was arrested under charges of subjecting women to cruelty, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, intentionally insult, criminal intimidation, dowry prohibition act and the Muslim Women (protection of rights on marriage) act, 2019.