UP man held hostage, thrashed by couple & bouncers over old case

A couple and their four bouncers allegedly held a Gomti Nagar resident hostage at their house where they thrashed him mercilessly and abused him.



Lucknow: A couple and their four bouncers allegedly held a Gomti Nagar resident hostage at their house where they thrashed him mercilessly and abused him.

The brother of the victim got a call from a woman who told him that the victim was held hostage at her house and was being beaten by her husband, his friend and their bouncers.

“When I called my brother, he told me that he had been held hostage at the house and they would kill him. He further told me that he had dialled the police control room,” the victim’s brother said.

He said that when he reached the house, he found him wounded and bleeding even as the police had made him sit in their van.

“My brother was tricked into visiting the house of the accused and then attacked with knives. The bouncers beat him with the butt of the pistols they were carrying,” the victim’s brothers said.

The police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

The accused couple, meanwhile, alleged that the so-called victim had visited their house and was forcing them to take back the case which was lodged against him at the Vibhuti Khand police station and later staged a drama. They have also lodged a case against the youth.

SHO, Gomti Nagar, D.C. Mishra, said a case of murderous assault, rioting while armed with weapons and on other counts was registered against the couple, their friend and their bouncers.

He said the couple also lodged a cross FIR alleging that the ‘victim’ reached their house and forced them to take back the old case against him.

He said that the matter was being investigated and further action would be taken accordingly.

