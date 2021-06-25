Spread the love



















UP man marries woman after faking identity, held

Lucknow: The Lucknow police have arrested a man for hiding his religious identity, marrying a woman and later forcing her to convert.

He had also allegedly raped the woman’s daughter.

The incident came to light when the 35-year-old woman, who resides in a village under the Gudamba police circle, told police that a man named Imran Khan, who hails from Kanpur, faked his identity and introduced himself as Sanjay Chauhan.

The woman, a divorcee, had a minor girl from her previous marriage. A few days after her marriage with the accused, the woman claimed Imran started forcing her to convert.

When the woman denied to change her religion, Imran allegedly harassed her and also raped her minor daughter, the woman told police in her complaint.

Police have registered a case and arrested the accused in connection with the matter. They also recovered many fake identity cards and voter-id cards from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Devesh Pandey, said, “The woman also accused the man of raping her minor daughter. After investigation, we have arrested the accused.”

