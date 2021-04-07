Spread the love



















UP man set on fire, blames ex-girlfriend



Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A 26-year-old married man was allegedly set on fire for stalking a woman in the Bahedi area of Bareilly.

The victim has been admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition, said police.

According to police reports, the man was reportedly in a relationship with the woman but when she learnt that he was married, she ended the relationship.

The victim, however, continued to stalk her and on Monday night, he tried to enter her house.

The woman told the police that the man set himself afire after she refused to meet him.

Police, meanwhile, have registered an FIR against the woman and her family under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said, “We were informed by a caller that the man had set himself afire. Immediately, a police team was sent to the village and the victim was rushed to a hospital.

“The incident took place outside the house of a 20-year-old woman, who is said to be his ex-girlfriend. The man and his brother claimed that he was set on fire by the girl’s father and brother. The allegation is denied by the girl and her family.”

He further said that the matter was under investigation and action would be taken later.