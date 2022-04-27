UP man sets mother on fire, consumes poison



Bhadohi (UP): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly set his 60-year-old mother on fire when she tried to stop him from thrashing his wife in Muktapur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district.

The accused, Mahajan, later consumed poison himself.

Inspector Aurai Ajay Seth said that Mahajan’s mother, Rajkumari, succumbed to burns at a Varanasi hospital while her son is struggling for life in a private hospital in Varanasi, where his condition is stated to be critical.

During initial probe, it came to light that Mahajan used to pressure Rajkumari to empty her room, as he wanted to live there with his wife and children. He would also argue with his mother often on this issue.

The incident happened on Monday night when Mahajan reached home in an inebriated state and offered poison to his wife. She refused to consume it which is when Mahajan tried to thrash her, and his mother intervened to stop him. He then overpowered the old woman and set her on fire. Later, he consumed poison and tried to kill himself.

Rajkumari was then rushed to a hospital where doctors referred her to Varanasi but she succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment on Tuesday night.

Mahajan, who was admitted to a hospital in Mirzapur was later referred to Varanasi following sharp deterioration in his health condition, the police official said.