Spread the love



















UP: Minor girl found dead in home, mother blames ex-husband



Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): The body of a seven-year-old girl was found with her throat slit in her home at Joligarh village here.

Her child’s mother had gone out for some work and on her return found her daughter lying in a pool of blood on Monday evening.

In her complaint, the woman, Shabnam, has named seven people, including her former husband and his relatives, for the murder.

She alleged that her daughter was killed because her ex-in laws wanted to evict her from the house she was living in.

The couple was married in 2010. Shabnam was given triple talaq by her husband in 2014.

She had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on May 7, 2018 against the divorce. Since then, Shabnam has been living in her ex-husband’s house with her daughter.

Surendranath Tiwari, SP (City), said a forensic team was sent at the spot immediately after getting the information of the incident. Further investigations are on, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...