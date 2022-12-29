UP Police gets special cover by India Post

In a first in Uttar Pradesh, India Post will introduce a permanent pictorial cancellation seal along with special cover featuring the facade of century-old B.R Ambedkar Police Academy situated in Moradabad, a statement said.

According to the statement, this is for the first time in Uttar Pradesh that a department of the state police was getting a special cover, picture postcard and a special cancellation seal.

This new permanent pictorial cancellation will replace regular stamps being used by the sub-post office located in the campus of the Academy.

As per a statement issued in this regard, the director of the institute called it a “historic occasion” wherein the Uttar Pradesh Police was being bestowed with a rare honour, which is symbolic of the respect the institute commands.

While Rajender Pal Singh, DGP training directorate, would be the chief guest of the event on Thursday, Sanjay Singh, postmaster general, Bareilly region, had been invited as the guest of honour.

Senior police and administrative officers of Moradabad and nearby areas would also be present on the occasion.