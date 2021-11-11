Spread the love



















UP policemen reach out to colleague in distress



Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a heart-warming gesture, the police personnel in Uttar Pradesh have collected a sum of Rs 25 lakh for their former colleague who was disabled in an accident while on duty.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar, on learning about the case, had taken to social media and urged policemen across the state to help their colleague. He managed to raise Rs 25 lakh, all of which has been deposited in the constable’s wife’s bank account.

According to reports, police constable Timli Kumar, 35, was posted as a constable in Saharanpur when he got injured in an accident in 2018.

He was unable to move or even speak and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since.

Since he could not report for work, the government stopped his salary in 2020 which led to a financial crisis for his family.

Tomar said, “The constable’s wife had approached me, after which I made an appeal to the police fraternity across UP. I had also written to the department about the constable’s present situation and recommended a disability pension for him.”

Kumar’s wife Anjali said, “The SSP was the first to deposit Rs 10,000 into my account. We have received Rs 25 lakh so far and are grateful to everyone. I only request the government to provide better treatment and pension for my husband.”

Timli Kumar, his wife and their six-year-son now live with his parents in Baghpat.

