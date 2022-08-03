UP: Rape survivor gets justice 28 years later, son finds father



Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): She was gang-raped at the age of 12 and it has taken her 28 years to get justice.

The girl had become pregnant after the incident and gave birth to a boy. The boy, now grown up, demanded to know the identity of his father.

The son went to court that ordered a DNA test. The report came positive and one of the accused, Guddu, has been arrested.

The incident took place in 1994 when the victim was staying with her sister and brother-in-law.

The accused persons, who lived in the same locality, barged into the house and gang-raped the girl.

The victim delivered a child at the age of 13 years and the family gave away the child to another person. The family migrated to Rampur.

The victim was later married to another man, but when he learnt of the gang-rape incident — 10 ten years after marriage — he divorced her.

Meanwhile, her son had grown up and he came to meet her. He inquired about his father.

The victim then approached the court that ordered a DNA test.

