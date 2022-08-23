UP: Rape victim’s brother found dead, family alleges murder



Bulandshahr: Nearly a week after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youth, her brother’s body has been found hanging from a tree in a village in Ahar region of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

The police have booked six people, including the village head of Aurangabad Taharpur, for murder.

According to the survivor’s father, on August 20 evening, the 23-year-old youth was allegedly taken away by village head Bholu Singh and a few men to ‘discuss his sister’s rape case’ in which two accused have been arrested.

Later, his body was found allegedly hanging from a tree.

“There were multiple injury marks on his body. It is a clear case of murder,” the victim’s father alleged.

However, Station House Officer (Ahar), Shailender Kumar, said, “Prima facie it appears to be a suicide case but we are probing the murder angle as well. We have sent the body for post-mortem. The report is awaited.”

Like this: Like Loading...