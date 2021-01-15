Spread the love



















UP ready to start vaccination at 311 centres

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is all set to start Covid-19 vaccinations at 311 centres across 75 districts on Saturday, officials said.

The state has received about 10.75 lakh doses of the vaccine and has made all arrangements for vaccination.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said: “Vaccination will be held at 311 places in all the 75 districts of the state on January 16. The drive will start at 9 a.m and continue till 5 p.m.”

He said that all prescribed protocols will be followed while administering the vaccine.

Training of those who will administer the vaccine has been completed and cold chain arrangements are in place.

Prasad said people will get vaccinated as and when their turn comes as per the sequence decided.

Healthcare and other frontline workers will be vaccinated against Covid-19 first.

The state government has appealed to people to remain alert and continue to take precautions against the novel coronavirus.