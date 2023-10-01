UP schools to remain open on Sunday



Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all board schools and government secondary schools in the state will remain open on Sunday, October 1.

The Chief Minister gave these instructions in view of Gandhi Jayanti being celebrated on October 2.

On October 1, a one-hour ‘Shramdaan’ programme will be organised under the ‘Swachhajanli’ programme and schools will remain open for this.

‘Prabhat Pheris’ will be taken out in all schools after which the students and teachers will perform Shramdaan. Sweets will be distributed to students thereafter.

To mark the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a 154-hour special cleanliness campaign has been started.

Schoolchildren will take out Prabhat Pheri and give the message of ‘Cleanliness is Service’ to the people. People will be made aware of the ban on plastic and polythene.

