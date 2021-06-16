Spread the love



















UP schools to reopen on July 1 sans students



Lucknow: Over 1.5 lakh schools, recognized by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), which were closed till June 30 due to the pandemic, will now reopen on July 1 for teachers and academic staff.

According to an order issued on Tuesday night by secretary, UPBEB, Pratap Singh Baghel, students will not attend schools till further orders. “Schools may call teachers and employees based on requirement,” the order said.

For schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), the respective school management committees (SMCs) will decide on calling teachers and administrative staff from July 1.

“SMCs will be authorized to take any decision for schools other than UPBEB,” said Baghel.

After reopening, government schools will undertake activities to ensure 100 per cent enrolment of students, distribution of food security allowance (for mid-day meal) and free books to students in a time-bound manner.

Schools have also been asked to finish the tasks under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, which aims at providing basic facilities like toilets, boundary walls, drinking water and other amenities.

Schools have also been instructed to continue e-pathshala under Mission Prerna till the children begin to return to the campus.

Like this: Like Loading...