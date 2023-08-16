UP Shocker: Six held for abducting, attempting to rape girl

In a shocking incident at Rasoolabad in UP’s Jaunpur, six men abducted a girl from her house and were seen trying to outrage her modesty on camera.

The horrific video clip showed at least four men abusing the girl and forcing themselves on her. The girl fought the accused men, even as they twisted her arm and attacked her physically.

The girl could be seen yelling for help as the accused keep forcing themselves on her. One of the accused is seen capturing the entire incident on his mobile phone.

The video was posted on social media and the netizens tagged Jaunpur police seeking for action against the accused persons seen in the video.

According to local sources, the girl managed escape from the clutches of the six accused men who then ran away.

The police on Wednesday arrested all the six accused and a probe into the case is underway.

The Jaunpur incident came days after a 14-year-old school girl was raped by two of her schoolmates in Meerut district, raising concerns about the safety of girls and women. The incident had taken place when the girl was on her way home from school.

The victim’s father told the police in his complaint that the accused were stalking his daughter. The police filed a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The accused were absconding after the crime, said the police. Teams were formed to nab the accused and the police said that arrests would be made soon.

