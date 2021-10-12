Spread the love



















UP trader robbed to avenge insult, 4 held



Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A trader, Rajeev Agarwal, was allegedly waylaid by four bike-borne men while he was on his way home.

After the arrest of four men on Monday, Bijnor police claimed to have solved a robbery that took place on Saturday night.

The accused confessed that they had committed the robbery because they wanted to take revenge from the trader who had thrown them out of job.

The accused attacked him with sharp objects and snatched his bag containing Rs 2.49 lakh, a laptop and some documents before fleeing.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bijnor, Dharamveer Singh, said, “The four, identified as Mohammad Mohsin, Deepak Kumar, Malkhan Singh and Pravendra Kumar, have confessed to the crime. They said Malkhan used to work in a shop owned by Agarwal, who threw him out. Malkan wanted to avenge the insult and formed a gang and then planned the robbery. On Saturday, they intercepted Agarwal and robbed him at knifepoint.”

Police have recovered Rs 1.20 lakh of the stolen money and the laptop from them. Besides, four country made pistols and two bikes were also seized.

