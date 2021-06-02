Spread the love



















UP varsities to promote all first-year students



Lucknow: All first-year students in undergraduate and postgraduate classes in the Uttar Pradesh universities will be promoted to the second year.

Students in final year of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in UP universities will be assessed through an examination before they receive their degrees.

These recommendations have been made by the three-member committee instituted to work out the modalities of promoting students.

For universities where both UG and PG courses are run under the annual scheme, the committee has decided to promote all first-year students to second year.

The first-year results of all such students will be prepared on their performance in second- year examinations when they take them.

Universities, which conducted exams for first-year students in 2020, will prepare second-year results of such students based on their performance in first year.

Subsequently, students will be promoted to third year.

Students in second year who did not take exams last year will also take the test.

However, in universities which could not conduct exams for first year in 2020, students will have to appear for exams in second year through the OMR-based test. Based on their performance in the exam, they will be admitted in third year.

Both, state and private universities, will have to conduct the OMR-based test which consists of multiple-choice questions, before August 13.

OMR is Optical mark recognition (also called optical mark reading) and is the process of capturing human-marked data from document forms such as surveys and tests. They are used to read questionnaires, multiple choice examination paper in the form of lines or shaded areas.

All results are to be announced by August 31.

According to official sources, under the semester system, for second-semester students who did not take their examinations, all universities will prepare results on the basis of their performance in the first semester exams. The same formula will be applied to all UG and PG students who are in odd semesters.

