UP: Widow gang-raped, police arrests 2



Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A widow was allegedly gang-raped by her brother-in-law and his aide at a hotel located on the Halsi Road area in the city.

The incident took place on September 15 but came to light on Friday after the woman filed a complaint at Badshahi Naka police station.

The woman alleged that the two accused earlier had made her consume soft drink laced with sedative. The accused also filmed the video of the woman on a mobile phone.

On regaining consciousness, when she resisted, the two threatened her with dire consequences.

The woman approached the Badshahi Naka police station and gave a written complaint in this regard.

The police said that the husband of the woman had passed away.

Police station in-charge Ajit Kumar Verma said, “The woman said that on September 15, she had gone to the Moolganj area to purchase medicines. On the way, she met her brother-in-law Rizwan. On the pretext of helping her in purchasing medicine, he took her to a hotel located on Halsi Road. Here, Rizwan gave her a soft drink laced with sedatives. As soon as the survivor consumed it, she was knocked out of her senses. After this, Rizwan and his associate Shahnawaz raped her. On regaining consciousness, when the woman raised an alarm but the accused threatened her with dire consequences and fled.”

The police official said that both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail on Saturday.

“We are also probing the role of hotel manager and staff,” he said.

