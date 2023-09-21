UP woman alleges abduction, rape by relative in Bengaluru



Lucknow: A 21-year-old woman has alleged that a distant relative raped her in Bengaluru after abducting her from Lucknow.

The alleged incident took on August 23, but a case was registered on Wednesday, when the woman claimed to have overcome the “mental trauma”.

A case had been registered against the 28-year-old accused under Sections 328 (poisoning), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) the woman’s claims were being investigated, said Vikram Singh, SHO, Krishna Nagar.

According to the complainant, a relative from Bahraich offered her a sedative-laced soft drink when she was returning home from Guru Nanak Girls’ Degree College in Charbagh in August. When she arrived at the crossing near her house, the accused forced her to sit in an auto rickshaw and took her away at knife point, stated the FIR.

“He took my cell phone, documents and took me to Bengaluru by flight where he put me in a room and sexually assaulted me several times,” the victim told police.

The woman claimed she was brought to Bahraich by a train two days after her stay in Bengaluru. “On way to Bahraich, he gave me sedatives, which caused drowsiness. I was forced to sign a blank paper in the presence of three-four strangers. Subsequently, they brought me back to Charbagh,” she alleged.

The woman alleged that the accused again gave her some medicine, saying it would heal her, after which she fell unconscious.

According to her, the man again took her to Bengaluru where he locked her in a room and left for some unidentified place.

“I kept weeping until one of the neighbours freed me by breaking the doors and transporting me to Lucknow and handing me over to my family on September 3,” added the woman.

