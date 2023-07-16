Upgradation of Linear Accelerator at AJ Cancer Institute

Mangaluru: AJ Cancer Institute, on the occasion of completing a decade of providing comprehensive cancer care in Dakshina Kannada District has upgraded to state of the art next gen cutting edge technology including IMRT (Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy), IGRT (Image Guided Radiotherapy), VMAT (Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy), HFRT (Hypo Fractionation Radiotherapy), ABC (Active Breathing Coordinator), KV-CBCT, and MV iview-GT to cater to the patient needs.

A J Shetty, Chairman and Managing Director, Laxmi Memorial Education Trust inaugurated this momentous occasion. Dr Prashanth Marla, Medical Director of AJ Hospital and Research Centre, Dr Amita Marla, Director of Medical Administration of AJ Hospital and Research Centre, and Prashant Shetty, Vice President of Laxmi Memorial Education Trust graced the occasion. Dr K Kamalaksh Shenoy, Head Department of radiation oncology welcomed the gathering and briefed about the upgradation.

The LINAC upgrade stands as a testament to AJ Cancer Institute’s commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements. This advanced linear accelerator will play a pivotal role in delivering highly precise and personalized radiation therapy. IMRT, with its ability to modulate the intensity of radiation beams, allows targeting tumours with accuracy while minimizing the exposure of healthy tissues while IGRT, integrates real-time imaging during treatment delivery. VMAT, a state-of-the-art radiation therapy technique, optimizes treatment delivery through shorter treatment times and improved patient comfort. Hypo Fractionation Radiotherapy (HFRT) offers the advantage of delivering higher doses of radiation over a shorter treatment period. Additionally, the Active Breathing Coordinator (ABC) assists patients in maintaining a consistent breathing pattern during treatment, optimizing the targeting accuracy of radiation beams. The integration of KV-CBCT (Kilovoltage Cone Beam Computed Tomography) and MV iview-GT (Megavoltage Imaging for Volumetric-Guided Therapy) allows for precise verification of patient positioning and anatomical changes before each treatment session.

The LINAC upgradation stands as a testament to AJ Cancer Institute’s commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and it is a significant milestone as a part of the continuous pursuit of excellence.

