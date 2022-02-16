Upgraded State Of Art Endoscopy Suite Inaugurated at A J Hospital

Mangaluru: Ever since its inception in 2001 A.J. Hospital & Research Centre has been upgrading the facilities to meet its objective of providing world-class healthcare facilities in Mangalore. It was the dream of Dr A. J. Shetty to make the best of healthcare facilities available in the coastal region of Karnataka.

A.J. Hospital & Research Centre has always been at the forefront providing the best of healthcare that matches the best in the country. It has many firsts to its credit in the field of patient care and the latest equipment. A J Hospital is happy to announce the installation of the latest Endoscopy Suite with an advanced Multi-LED Endoscopy System with LCI and BLI, also compatible with artificial intelligence (CADEYE).

The Endoscopy Suite consists of the most modern Digital Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS), Duodenoscope (ERCP), Gastroscope, Colonoscope and ERBE-VIO 3 advanced Electrosurgical unit, Argon Plasma Coagulation Unit and Skanray make C-Arm, model: Skan-C. The new LCI and BLI technology helps in detecting early lesions such as early GI cancer and in the characterization of colorectal polyps. EUS is used to evaluate sub-mucosal lesions of the upper GI tract and recto-sigmoid colon. It is useful for evaluating pancreatic biliary disorders and we can also sample the tissue by FNA or FNB for detection of the nature of lesions. It is also helpful in draining symptomatic pancreatic fluid collections.

The state of the art Endoscopy Suite was inaugurated on 7th February 2022 by Laxmi Memorial Education Trust® President, Dr A J Shetty, Director Mr Prashanth Shetty, Medical Director Dr Prashanth Marla, Dean of AJ Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Ashok Hegde, Principal of AJ Institute of Dental Sciences Dr Nillan Shetty, Consultant Gastroenterologists Dr Shivaprasad B and Dr Raghavendra Prasad, Consultant Gastro Surgeons Dr Ashwin Alva and Dr Rohan Shetty & Consultant Pulmonologist Dr Vishnu Sharma. Hospital Doctors and staff were present.