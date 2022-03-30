Upholding Humanity is Greatest Harmony to Society – Fr Charles Menezes

Udupi: “If we all live with the principles of Humanity and care for others, then there will be peace in society. Upholding Humanity is the greatest Harmony to Society”, said Fr Charles Menezes, Parish Priest of Mother of Sorrows Church Udupi.

He was speaking to media persons on March 30, after meeting Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math regarding the ban issue of Muslim Traders in the Temple Premises.

Fr Charles Menezes further said, “Today people are suffering because of the mistakes done by few people. When leaders give them a chance to correct their mistakes, only then people can live peacefully in society”.

Fr Charles Menezes also said, “Religion is important to everyone, dividing people in the name of religion is not right. Humanity and Religion should exist hand in hand. Upholding Humanity through religion will bring harmony to society”.