UP’s new Covid guidelines allow 100 people at weddings

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has now issued fresh guidelines, extending the number of guests at weddings and other functions to 100.

According to an order by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi, the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations will now be 100 instead of the earlier 50.

A maximum of 100 persons will be allowed in both open and enclosed places.

The guests will have to adhere to safety protocols that include wearing masks and using sanitisers.

Social distancing will have to be strictly followed while making seating arrangements, besides making proper arrangements for sanitation and cleanliness of toilets at the venue where the function is being organised.

The responsibility of complying with these conditions will be that of organisers, the order said.

