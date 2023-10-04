Urban Development Dept Serves Notice to MCC for Floating Tenders without Nod for Hauling Garbage

Mangaluru: The urban development department has served a notice against the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for floating four-package tenders, without nod, for the collection and transportation of waste from 60 wards in the city. Undersecretary of the Urban Development Department Raju P served a notice on September 27 to the MCC seeking a reply for violation of the government’s direction.

“The contract of Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited to collect and transport waste from 60 wards of the city corporation has been extended.. The MCC has sought a further extension. The government has already given administrative approval on March 18 to procure vehicles required for the waste collection and transportation. On January 16, the government gave administrative approval for a new DPR for the same. However, the MCC has ignored the government’s direction and invited four-package tenders. Further, two tenders out of four have already been finalised,” Raju stated seeking a reply from the MCC.



The notice sought a reply on what basis the MCC had divided the project into four packages without obtaining the government’s approval. Further, the government also sought reasons for not including street sweeping under four-package tenders and limiting the contract for just one year. In fact, a meeting of the MCC held on September 26 had cancelled four-package tenders invited for the collection and transportation of waste from 60 wards.

Meanwhile, chief whip of the ruling party in MCC council Premanand Shetty said that a delegation led by Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur will meet senior officials of the urban development department and ministers soon to discuss a new DPR for waste collection. “The council has already junked the four-package tenders. Thereafter, the mayor held a meeting of corporators and has decided that a delegation should meet officials and ministers concerned soon,” he added. :

In another issue, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will hold a special meeting to discuss the Jalasiri scheme, aimed at ensuring 24×7 drinking water supply in 60 wards of the city. The scheme, estimated to cost Rs 791 crore, will include providing water connections with meters to all properties, preparing a policy for public stand posts, regularizing unauthorized water connections, and underground drainage connections. However, some concerns have been raised about the project, including the need to identify a water source and the reservation of Rs 204 crore

