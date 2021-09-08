Spread the love



















Urban Health – Edited Volume by Dr Edmond Fernandes & Dr Indu Grewal released

A scholarly book on Urban Health: Emerging public health perspectives edited by Dr Edmond Fernandes, Founder – CHD Group & Community Health Physician and Dr Indu Grewal, Additional Deputy Director-General, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt of India has been brought out in public.

This is a book running into 341 pages in a paperback edition with authors from around the world have contributed to this scholarly volume. The book is filled with rich contributions from academicians, policymakers, government officials and development sector professionals.

A post-COVID-19-world presents us with a brand-new opportunity to engage in risk-informed planning, for academia to build upon translational urban health, for non-governmental organisations to factor in new thinking to invest and create innovative policies to protect civilians, build social protection mechanisms, address health inequity and inequality, and also combat climate change to create a better world for coming generations. After all, the actions we take today will define the results we get tomorrow. In this book, scholars were called upon to voice their opinion and thoughts around areas of their expertise. Various issues have been addressed from an urban disease dynamics perspective. Diverse thinking with suggestive frameworks will form the very basis for policy gaps in the pages ahead. This is a scientific publication majorly targeting doctors, medical students, public health and public policy professionals, policymakers, academicians and industry representatives working in urban health and smart cities.

Foreword has been written by Dr Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Vietnam. The book is available for purchase on the public e-commerce platform.

Like this: Like Loading...