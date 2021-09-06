Spread the love



















Urban Local Bodies Results show people have faith in BJP – Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary

Udupi: Following the election results of the urban local bodies on Monday September 6 minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that the people of urban and rural areas have reposed their trust in the party again.

He was speaking to media persons at Udupi. The results also showed that BJP is doing good work in the state and people kept faith in the Bommai Government. People in the state showing their faith in BJP. People voted for BJP because the party only has the guts to solve the problems of the state. We will congratulate the people of Karnataka for showing trust in the party. BJP will continue its good governance policy he said

Speaking about the Congress protest on price hike on gas, Kota said that people know very well about the congress protest. There is no use in Congress protest, it’s only a publicity stunt. People voted for Modis developmental works, he said.

