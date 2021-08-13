Spread the love



















Urgent attention to Mulageni/Volamula Genidhars in the State of Karnataka

Mangaluru: Mulageni Vokkalu Rakshana Vedike was formed in the year 2008 to resolve the vexed issue of Mulallola Mulageni Land holdings in the State of Karnataka especially in the Districts of D.K., Udupi and North Kanara.

In the year 2012, due to the tremendous sacrifices and collective efforts of the Vedike members, The President of India’s ascent to the ‘The Karnataka Conferment of Ownership on Mulageni and Volamulageni Tenants Act 2011’ was obtained.

The Muladhars had then challenged the provisions of the Act by moving the High Court of Karnataka in the year 2013. The Vedike promptly responded to this challenge by the Muladhars in the High Court by employing Senior Advocates and Legal representatives as required invoking huge financial outlay. Presently the State of Karnataka and the High Court of Karnataka have taken steps to bring this issue to a logical conclusion by expediting the Court proceedings at a fast pace and we expect satisfactory finalization shortly.

The Vedike appeals to all Mula/ Vola Genidhars stakeholders either members or non-members of the Vedike, to come forward and lend support through your hearts and minds along with generous financial contributions to the Vedike Fund in this do or die struggle to achieve the ultimate aim of Ownership of Geni Land holdings.

For more information Contact: Mangaluru City and surroundings:

i) Gerald Towers Mob: 9243306531

ii) Joseph Martis: 9482344165

iii) Sandesh Prabhu: 8197785770

Like this: Like Loading...