Urination case: Bihar Governor directs DGP, Divisional Commissioner to give victim adequate compensation



Patna: Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the Khusrupur urination case where a Dalit woman was stripped, and brutally beaten, and one of the accused also allegedly urinated in her mouth.

Arlekar met DGP RS Bhatti and Divisional Commissioner Kumar Ravi and directed them to ensure adequate compensation to the victim.

Earlier, the National Human Right Commission and the National Commission for Women issued notices to Bihar DGP and state government and asked them to submit action taken reports.

Meanwhile Patna police have arrested the main accused Pramod Singh in this connection while five other accused, including his son Anshu Singh, who allegedly urinated on the mouth of victim, are on the run.

SP, Patna Rural, Syed Imran Masood claimed that a SIT was formed in the case and the remaining accused will be arrested soon.

The incident occurred on September 23 when the Dalit woman of Mosimpur village under Khusrupur police station was kidnapped by Pramod Singh and taken her to his house where she was stripped and beaten and Anshu Singh had urinated into her mouth. She somehow escaped from the house of the accused and reached home and her relatives alerted the police officers who had rescued the woman.

The victim had borrowed Rs 1500 on the interest from Pramod Singh a few months ago and returned the money with interest. However, he was demanding more interest from her which she refused.

As Pramod Singh was harassing and threatening to parade her naked in public, she lodged a complaint with Khusrupur police station. Following her complaint, the cops asked Pramod Singh to join the probe and went to the police station on Saturday for questioning. However, after returning home, he reached the house of the victim in the night and kidnapped her with the help of his supporters.

