Ursuline Franciscan Congregation Celebrates Silver Jubilee of Mangalore Province

Mangaluru: Ursuline Franciscan Congregation, Mangalore Province celebrated its Silver Jubilee of the Erection of Mangalore Province at Assisi Central School, Derlakatte. It was a red letter day in the history of Ursuline Franciscan Sisters of Mangalore Province.

The celebration commenced with the Holy Eucharist officiated by Monsignor Maxim L Noronha, the Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese and concelebrated by 27 priests of Mangalore and Udupi Diocese. The entrance procession with 25 lamps added beauty. Rev. Fr Archibald Gonsalves OCD in his preaching explained the meaning of Jubilee and highlighted the importance of gratitude quoting the ten lepers in the Gospel. Jesus Christ expects to thank him just like the Samaritans did and not to overlook the favour received as the Pharisees. Silver Jubilee Cultural Celebration commenced with the opening chorus sung by the Sisters and Ursuline Franciscan Lay Association members. The students of Assisi Central School performed the welcome dance.

Sr Milly Fernandes presided over the programme, Msgr Maxim L Noronha, Vicar General, Diocese of Mangalore, Fr Roshan Menezes OFM Cap, Episcopal Vicar for Religious, Udupi Diocese, Fr Victor D’Mello, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Panir, Albert D’Souza, Chairman of Aldel Education Institutions, Palghar, Maharashtra, Fr Anil D’Mello SJ, Director of Fatima Retreat House – representing Jesuits, Fr Rockey D’Cunha, Superior of St Ann’s Friary, Mangalore – representing capuchins, Mrs Saritha D’Souza, Vice President of Our Lady of Mercy Church, Panir and representative of Ursuline Franciscan Lay Association were the honourable guests on the dais.

The Silver Jubilee celebration was symbolically inaugurated by Sr Milly Fernandes, Superior General of Ursuline Franciscan Congregation. All the invitees were warmly welcomed by Sr Clara Menezes, the Province Superior of Mangalore Province.

Sr Edilburga Monteiro, Sr Doreen D’Souza, Rev. Sr. Susheela Sequiera – the former Superior Generals, Sr Lenita D’Souza and Sr Rita Vas Provincial Superiors of Mangalore Province were honoured. The past Councillors and the Procurators of Mangalore Province, Editors of the newsletter of the Province ‘Shanthi Sandesha’, Superiors of the Provincialate House and achievers in academics were also honoured with shawls and mementoes.

A Souvenir ‘Silver Lines’ was released by Msgr Maxim L Noronha the Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese. A documentary in the video “Silver Lines’ was also released at the venue. To mark the Silver Jubilee the Sisters of the Province gifted a ready-built house to Mr Felix D’Souza, the driver and to his family as a token of love for his dedicated service for more than twenty-five years.

All the Parish Priests of Mangalore Diocese, the President of CRI Mangalore and Provincials and Superiors of different men and women Congregations that were present were honoured with a memento. The Councillors General, Sr Gretta Sanjeevini, Provincial Superior of Hubli Province and Sr Jeraldin D’Souza the Delegate Superior of Central Delegation, Provincial Councillors of Mysore, Hubli, Central Delegation, Sisters, tertians, Novices, Pre-Novices and Candidates were present for the Programme.

Various Competitions and games were arranged on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee celebration and the winners were awarded. In the end, a ‘Tableau’ in Kannada, depicting the history of the Ursuline Franciscan Congregation and Mangalore Province in particular was staged by the Sisters of Mangalore Province under the direction of Mr Christopher D’Souza, Lecturer in St. Aloysius College, Mangalore.

In her presidential address, Sr Milly Fernandes Congratulated the Sisters of the Province. She said that the Silver Jubilee is a celebration of God’s providential care and an expression of our deep gratitude. In the words of Pope Francis, she challenged Sisters not to cling to security but to be more of an oasis for the weary and downtrodden. To abandon the culture of comfort and go to the periphery to serve people. She appreciated the Sisters for doing just that – day in and day out, even without saying it aloud. The Sisters have become thus the sacrament of God’s love for the world.

There were 400 participants present. Fr Roshan Menezes, Episcopal Vicar for religious of Udupi Diocese prayed the prayer over meals. Sr Lilly Pinto delivered the vote of thanks and Sr Anitha D’Souza and Sr Vinutha D’Souza compered the whole programme.