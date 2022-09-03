Ursuline Franciscan Sisters of Mangalore Province Holds Decennial Celebration of UFLA

Mangaluru: The Decennial Celebration of Ursuline Franciscan Lay Association(UFLA) was held recently, which was a memorable day in the history of Ursuline Franciscan Sisters of Mangalore Province at Rosario Cathedral.

The programme began with the Holy Eucharist presided by Fr Melvin D’Souza OFM Cap, Vicar Provincial of Karnataka Province and the Parish Priest /Rector Fr Alfred J. Pinto of Rosario Cathedral. Fr Melvin highlighted the “Importance of the Word of God in the family life”. The word of God creates life, gives life, nourishes life and sustains life. We are uniquely created by God, to spread the mission of Christ. The word of God plays an important role which empowers and spiritually energises the individual to spread the message of Christ. During the mass, 17 members of UFLA had their permanent Affiliation. Sr Milly Fernandes, Superior General received their promise.

UFLA Decennial programme was held at the Rosario Hall with the opening chorus sung by the UFLA animators. Students of Assisi Central School, performed the welcome dance and symbolically inaugurated the programme by releasing 22 balloons symbolizing 22 UFLA units of Mangalore Province. All were warmly welcomed by the Province Coordinator.

Sr Milly Fernandes presided over the programme. Sr Rita Vas, the Councillor General and UFLA Coordinator was the chief guest. Sr Clara Menezes the Provincial Superior of Mangalore province, Sr Leena D’Souza Province Coordinator for UFLA, Fr Alfred J. Pinto, former Superior Generals Sr Doreen D’Souza, Sr Susheela Sequeira, Former provincial of Mangalore Province Sr Lenita D’Souza, Sr Lydia Serrao Councillor General and Sr Lilly Pinto former Province Coordinator of UFLA were the guests of honour.

Fr Melvin D’Souza OFM Cap, Provincial Superior Sr Benny Tellis of North Province, Sr Gretta Sanjeevini Provincial Superior of Hubli Province and Sr Stella Saldanha the Province UFLA Coordinator, Sr Annie M.A Vice Provincial and UFLA Coordinator and Sr Sandra Pinto Provincial Councillor of Mysore Province, Councillor of Central Delegation Sr Sumana Pinto. Superiors, Animators of UFLA and all the Sisters of Mangalore Province, UFLA Members of 22 units of Mangalore Province, one unit of Central Delegation and the Madanthyar unit were present for the celebrations. The annual periodical of the Ursuline Franciscan Lay Association ‘Nadar’ was released by the President on the occasion. Sr Milly Fernandes President and honourable guests on the dais, were honoured for their meritorious service.

In her presidential address, Sr Milly Fernandes appreciated and Congratulated the UFLA members for the fruitful ten years in their mission of the Lord and the service of the people by joining hands with the Ursuline Franciscan Sisters. Focusing on the theme – ‘Word of God is the light to family life’, she stressed the importance of the Word of God in the life of the family by explaining the seven formulas: Family coming together to read the word of God, praying together and a short reflection on the Word of God, In the storms of life drawing strength from the Word of God, reading the Word of God and teaching children to derive the values of Christ, nourished by the Word of God sow the seed of love, spend the time in the company of one another and learning the wisdom and experience from the elders.

To mark this Decennial Celebrations and to have solidarity with the needy in the society, all UFLA units collected and shared essentials (grocery kits) to the children’s home on humanitarian basis. A value-based entertainment programme was performed by Bejai and Bolar UFLA Units in the form of skit and Yakshagana, giving a message to love and accept the elderly in the family, the responsibility of parents in upbringing the children and to make the family more humane and united.

The event came to an end by performing a tableau by the novices of Somarpann Derlakatte. Saritha D’Souza of the Panir Unit delivered the vote of thanks. Sr Reena Serrao and Vincent D’Souza of Kayyar UFLA unit compered the programme.

