Urwa Police Arrest Two Persons Selling Illicit Liquor near Bejai KSRTC Bus Stand

Mangaluru: Since the price of liquor has been increased in Karnataka there has been a sale of illicit liquor bought in Goa and sold here. In one such instance, the Urwa police have arrested two persons for selling illicit liquor In a raid conducted near the KSRTC bus stand, Bejai in the City.

The arrested persons are identified as Chidananda alias Chittu, age 35, a resident of Akash Bhavan, Kavoor, Mangaluru, and Swami Gowda,age 56, of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru. Police have seized 128 packets of 90ml liquor worth Rs 5,760 and Rs 2,500 in cash from the accused. It is learnt that one person named Balakrishna, owner of Ponja Bar has also been involved in this trade.

Urwa police have registered a case. and further investigation is on. The operation was conducted under the direction of police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCPs Anshu Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, and undertaken by Urwa Police Inspector Ms Bharathi, along with police personnel namely- Harish H, Ullas Mohale, Sathish , Ramachandra, Hanumantha, among others.

Absconding Accused in a Car Theft Case Arrested after 27 Years

In yet another police report, an Accused was nabbed after 27 yrs, who was involved in a car theft case, against a resident from Kozhikode in Kerala.

The accused is identified as P Manoj, a resident of Paroppady. He was produced before the court and the court has remanded him in judicial custody. The operation was conducted under the direction from police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCPs Dinesh Kumar and Anshu Kumar and was led by Urwa Police Inspector Ms Bharathi and her team.

As per police report, a complaint was filed in Urwa police on 25 December 1996, by Vincent Pereira, from Derebail/Ashoknagar that his OMNI car bearing registration number KA 19 M 1349 was stolen, when his driver Damodar had parked the vehicle in front of his house in Kottara, and the vehicle was stolen in the morning before 5am on 24 December 1996.

