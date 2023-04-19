US: 4 dead, 3 wounded in Maine shootings

Four people died and three others were wounded in two shootings in the northeasternmost US’ Maine state.



Washington: Four people died and three others were wounded in two shootings in the northeasternmost US’ Maine state.

Police were called to a home in Bowdoin on Tuesday morning, where they said four people were found dead. Shortly after that, gunfire reportedly erupted on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, injuring three people who were inside their vehicles, Xinhua news agency reported.

One person has been taken into custody but the person’s identity has not been released.

Maine State Police confirmed that the two shootings were related, but have not provided a motive.

Maine Governor Janet Mills tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that she is “shocked and deeply saddened.”

“Acts of violence like we experienced today shake our state and our communities to the core,” Mills wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...