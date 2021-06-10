Spread the love



















US CDC eases travel restriction for dozens of countries



Washington: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised travel recommendations for dozens of countries to a lower risk tier, adjusting travel guidance for vaccinated Americans.

The CDC lowered over 60 countries from “COVID-19 very high” Level 4 tier to “COVID-19 high” Level 3 tier on its updated travel recommendations list, including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy, France and Germany, Xinhua reported.

The CDC calls for travellers to be fully vaccinated before travelling to destinations with COVID-19 infections.

The changes came as vaccination rates across the US continue to increase. About 51.8 per cent of the US population had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 42.5 per cent were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to CDC data.

