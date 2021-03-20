Spread the love



















US, China conclude high-level strategic dialogue



Anchorage: Top US and Chinese diplomats have concluded a high-level strategic dialogue in Anchorage, Alaska, marking the first face-to-face talks between the two sides since American President Joe Biden took office in January.

The two-day dialogue also marked the first high-level contact between the two countries after their heads of state spoke on the phone on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan from the US side, while the Chinese side was represented by member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

After the meeting ended on Friday, Yang said that although the dialogue was candid, constructive and helpful, some important differences still remained between the two sides.

The two sides should handle bilateral relations in “the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation”, he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Wang said that the door for additional China-US dialogue would be always be open if the “two sides respect each other’s core interests and major concerns”.

Ahead of the meeting with the Chinese diplomats, Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki had said the focus would be on “having a frank discussion, raising issues where we have concerns, and of course, looking for ways and places where we can work together”.

Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, ties between China and the US reached their lowest level since diplomatic relations were established in 1979.

It had levied tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese goods, to which Beijing also responded with duties of its own.

In January 2020, the countries reached a phase one agreement on trade that called for increased Chinese purchases of US goods and greater access to the Chinese financial market.

However, bilateral tensions again increased in the months since, amid the coronavirus pandemic after the Trump administration directly blamed China for the global crisis.