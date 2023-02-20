US Congressional delegation calls on PM Modi

New Delhi: A US Congressional delegation of nine Senators led by Senate majority leader Charles Schumer called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

The delegation included Senators Ron Wyden, Jack Reed, Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto and Peter Welch.

Modi welcomed the Congressional delegation to India and appreciated the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for deepening India-US bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister referred to his recent phone call with US President Joe Biden and the shared vision of the two leaders for further elevating India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership to address contemporary global challenges.

Modi and the US delegation recognised the shared democratic values, robust bilateral cooperation, strong people-to-people ties and the vibrant Indian community in the US as strong pillars anchoring the bilateral strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister discussed with the US delegation new opportunities for consolidating India-US ties in critical technologies, clean energy transition, joint development and production, and trusted and resilient supply chains.

