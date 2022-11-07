US diplomatic car crashes in Bulgarian capital

Sofia: A car belonging to the Embassy of the US in Bulgaria has crashed, local media reported.

The driver refused to give a sample for alcohol and drugs, Xinhua news agency reported, citing NOVA TV. He could not be forced to do so due to his diplomatic immunity.

According to the report, the incident happened near the main entrance of a hospital not far from the embassy.

There were no injuries in the incident, the report said.