US job opening, hires edged up in Feb



Washington: The US Department of Labour announced hat the number of job openings and hires both edged up across the country in February.

On the last business day of February, the number of job openings edged up to 7.4 million, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying on Tuesday.

The job opening rate was little changed at 4.9 per cent.

Job openings increased in healthcare and social assistance; accommodation and food services; and arts, entertainment, and recreation, the Department said.

The number of job openings decreased in state and local government education; educational services; and information.

In February, the number of hires edged up to 5.7 million.

The hire rate was little changed at 4.0 per cent.

Hires increased in accommodation and food services while decreased in state and local government education and in educational services.

Over the month, the number and rate of total separations were little changed at 5.5 million and 3.8 per cent, respectively.

Within separations, the quits rate was little changed at 2.3 per cent and the layoffs and discharges rate was little changed at 1.2 per cent.

Over the 12 months ending in February, hires totalled 72.3 million and separations totalled 80.9 million, yielding a net employment loss of 8.6 million.

These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.