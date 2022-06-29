US presence in Islamic world leads to insecurity, poverty: Iran



Tehran: A top Iranian commander has slammed the US military presence in the Islamic world for allegedly leading to “divisions among the nations, prolonged wars, destruction of houses, displacement of people, insecurity, poverty, and underdevelopment”.

Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), made the remarks in a meeting with Pakistan’s Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Nadeem Raza in the Iranian capital Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Both Iran and Pakistan are suffering from the irreparable adverse impacts of “destructive” US interferences and presence in Afghanistan, the Iranian commander cited.

Salami expressed satisfaction with the US retreat from the Islamic world, hoping that Islamic states would regain their independence through self-confidence.

He also said that Iran sees Pakistan’s security as important as its own, calling for further enhancement of cooperation in different sectors, particularly in ensuring security along their common borders and fighting terrorism.

Raza, for his part, also blamed the US and Western plots for the divisions within the Islamic world, noting that the US withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years without managing to establish security in that country.

He emphasised the necessity of intelligence and operational cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in protecting the security of the joint border.